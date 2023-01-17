Statewide BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29
News

Statewide BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29

January 17, 2023

Bengaluru: With the Assembly polls round the corner, the ruling BJP will be taking out a ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ across the State from Jan. 21 to 29.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the party will take out the Yatra covering  all the 39 Organisational districts and 312 Mandals.

Pointing out that BJP National President J.P. Nadda will launch the Yatra at Vijayapura on Jan. 21, he said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other top BJP leaders will be taking part in the Yatra.

Highlighting the salient features, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that the Yatra aims to reach out to beneficiaries of all State and Central Government schemes and other families. During the course of the Yatra, the beneficiaries of popular schemes such as Jandhan, PM Kisan, PM Awas, Ujwala, Raitha Vidyanidhi etc., will be contacted. Also, a party sticker will be pasted on the homes of beneficiaries, for which 3 crore stickers have been prepared, he said adding that the event will be held simultaneously at more than 58,000 booths in all districts.

He further said that the Yatra will draw to a close on Jan.29 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme to be broadcast on Radio.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching