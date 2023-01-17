Statewide BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from Jan. 21 to Jan. 29

January 17, 2023

Bengaluru: With the Assembly polls round the corner, the ruling BJP will be taking out a ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ across the State from Jan. 21 to 29.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the party will take out the Yatra covering all the 39 Organisational districts and 312 Mandals.

Pointing out that BJP National President J.P. Nadda will launch the Yatra at Vijayapura on Jan. 21, he said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other top BJP leaders will be taking part in the Yatra.

Highlighting the salient features, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that the Yatra aims to reach out to beneficiaries of all State and Central Government schemes and other families. During the course of the Yatra, the beneficiaries of popular schemes such as Jandhan, PM Kisan, PM Awas, Ujwala, Raitha Vidyanidhi etc., will be contacted. Also, a party sticker will be pasted on the homes of beneficiaries, for which 3 crore stickers have been prepared, he said adding that the event will be held simultaneously at more than 58,000 booths in all districts.

He further said that the Yatra will draw to a close on Jan.29 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat programme to be broadcast on Radio.