Week-long Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in city from tomorrow
News

January 17, 2023

Formal inauguration on Jan. 19

Mysuru: The  week-long 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, organised under the joint aegis of Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan-Karnataka and Nehru Yuva Kendra, Mysuru, will take place at Fine Arts College along Bogadi Road in Manasagangothri here from Jan. 18 to 24.

Announcing this at a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sanghatan Field Director (Southern States) M.N. Nataraj said that the week-long event will begin with a Yoga Session at 6.30 am tomorrow (Jan.18), followed by an introduction/ ice-breaking session, registration of participants & distribution of kits, cultural programmes etc.

The  formal inauguration of the event will be held at 10 am on Jan. 19, which will be attended by District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Kote M. Shivanna. The event features a couple of interactions with resource persons, a variety of youth activities, cultural activities, yoga sessions, declamation contest among the participants on patriotism and Nation building, visit to prominent tourist spots in and around the city, seminar on various topics including ayurvda medicines, yoga and meditation, new technology for youth etc., on different dates, Nataraj said adding that the valedictory will take place at 9 am on Jan. 24.

He further said that the event will be attended by over 200 tribal youths and 20 officials from States such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra and Bihar. A few folk troupes of the State will be taking part in the cultural exchange programmes to take place on the evening of Jan. 22 and 23, he added.

University of Mysore NSS Programme Co-ordinator M.B. Suresh and Nehru Yuvakendra-Mysuru  Programme Officer Chinnagirigowda were present at the press meet.

