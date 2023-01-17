Free Digital Marketing Training Programme for women entrepreneurs

January 17, 2023

Mysuru: Under the slogan ‘The Digital Transformation,’ UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneur’s Associations has organised a free Digital Marketing Training Programme for the women entrepreneurs of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts, on Jan. 21 and Jan. 24.

The online training will be conducted on Jan. 21 from 9 am to 1 pm, while the offline training will be conducted on Jan. 24, from 9 am to 6 pm at Skanray Technologies Auditorium, KIADB Road, Koorgalli, Hebbal Industrial Area.

President of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) K.B. Lingaraju told media persns this morning, “the social media and blog aided by internet have made it easy to reach the people. Hence, digital marketing assumes significance. The training programme intends at brand expansion, augmentation of revenue, reach from local to global level, easy learning, fast growth, multi techniques — B2B and B2C Marketing and building online campaign regarding the products.”

Interested women can register online on the link given below: https://forms.gle/ HmqhVmkhgJhHc3339

Till date, 192 have registered for the training programme and the provision is made for the participation of 300 people. The laptop or Android mobile phones are must for the virtual training programme. Last date for registration is Jan. 19, he said.

The posters of the training programme were also released on the occasion.

Women in Small Enterprises (WISE) Vice-President Padmini Shivanna, WISE Secretary Rachana Mahesh, Nanjangud Industries Association (NIA) Honorary President Ramakrishne Gowda and WISE President Vasantha Kumari were present.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra will inaugurate the training programme. Mayor Shivakumar, UBUNTU President and retired Chief Secretary to State Government K. Ratna Prabha, MP Pratap Simha and others will be the chief guests.