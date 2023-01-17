Dog Show on Jan. 22: Contest poster released

January 17, 2023

Mysuru: Canine Club of Mysore (CCM), affiliated to Kennel Club of India (KCI), has organised the 9th and 10th All India Championship Dog Show along with 9th Show of Society for Indian Breeds of Dogs in city.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this afternoon, CCM President B.P. Manjunath said that the Dog Show will be held on Jan. 22 (Sunday) from 9 am at Bharat Scouts & Guides Grounds near the DC’s Office and will culminate with prize distribution at 8 pm. C.V. Sudarshan from Chennai and T. Preetham and Yashodhara Hemachandra from Bengaluru will be the judges.

This Dog Show competition will be held as per the guidelines of KCI and over 412 pet dogs from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ooty, Kodagu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chennai, Pune and other places have already registered online, he added.

Manjunath said that there will be no spot registrations and pet owners should register their pets’ names three days before the competition by logging on to www.dogsnshows.com

Pets participating in the competition should be microchipped and should have documents pertaining to three generations. The judges have all rights to disqualify pets creating noise, aggressive and biting and not co-operating with judges. Cross breeds are not allowed. A special dog show of desi breeds such as Mudhol will be the special attraction at the Dog Show. The top 9 dogs will be selected as ‘Best in Show,’ he added.

CCM Hon. Secretary Dr. Sanjeeva Murthy, Vice-President Dr. D.T. Jayaramaiah and others were present at the press meet.