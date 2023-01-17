Suttur Srikshetra ready for six-day Annual Jatra from tomorrow

January 17, 2023

Mysuru: The six-day annual Suttur Jatra will take place at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk from Jan. 18 to 23. The Jatra features multiple events which are as follows:

Bhajana Mela

It features 29th State-Level Bhajan and Ekatari contests. More than 700 artistes from across the State are expected to take part in this event.

Exhibition

An industrial expo featuring a display and sale of a variety of Industrial products, Handloom products, Textiles, Handicraft products, Rural make products, articles made by Self Help Groups and Women Groups, Home and Cottage industries etc., are on display. This expo also features science and social science models made by High School students as well as Medical and Technical Expo.

Picture right shows Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji performing ‘Dasoha Puja’ at the Master Kitchen this morning as Suttur Mutt Junior Swamiji Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji and others look on. [Pics by Vatal Anand]

Mass marriage

There will be a mass marriage at Suttur on Jan. 19. The free mass marriage is open to all casts and religions. Over 2,900 couples will tie knot on the occasion.

New buildings

The newly built Rathada Mane, Sri Chidghana Shivacharya Complex, Sri Parvatendra Shivacharya Complex and Sri Bhandari Basappa Odeyar Complex will be inaugurated on Jan. 19 and 20.

Books release

‘Bhajanaanjali,’ a book on Bhajans, will be released on Jan.18, while ‘Siridhanya Isiri,’ a book on cereals and millets, will be released on Jan. 21.

Krishi Mela

As in the past, the Jatra features an Agricultural Expo (Krishi Mela), based on the latest developments in agriculture and related fields. This expo features ‘Krishi Brahmanda’ on 1-acre area and also features a display of locally-bred vegetables and other crops. The expo features a wide range of activities and advances made in the agricultural sector.

Siridhanya Mela

As part of ‘The Year of Millets’, a ‘Siridhanya Mela’ has been organised. This expo features a variety of Cereals, Millets and other nutritious grains. Also, a contest on food articles made from Millets will be held and the best food items will be awarded prizes. There will be a few stalls featuring Millets and cereals.

Agricultural Seminar

The annual fair features an agricultural seminar on various aspects of farming.

Painting contest

A State-level on-the-spot painting contest for school children (1st to 10th standards) has been organised at 10 am on Jan. 21.

Chitra Santhe

An expo-cum-sale of art works of artists from across the country will be held and also, people can get their artistic portrait done on the spot on all the six days.

Sobanepada, Rangoli and Kite-flying contest

Sobanepada and Rangoli contest will be held on Jan. 18, while Kite-flying contest for school students will be held on Jan. 21.

Wrestling Tournament

A National-level Naada Kusti (Wrestling) Tournament will be held on Jan. 22. The winner of this National-level wrestling contest will be conferred ‘Suttur Kesari’ title and the winners of other category of contest will be conferred with ‘Suttur Kumara’ title.

Cancer Screening Camp

A three-day cancer screening camp will be held from Jan. 18 to 20, during which an awareness campaign will also take place. The screening will be done in association with Bengaluru’s Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.

Health Camp

As part of Jatra Mahotsava, a health check-up camp will be held on all the six-days of the Jatra.

Boating

The Jatra also features Boating at the nearby lake as a form of entertainment. The boating is available on all the six days.

Desi Games

There will be desi games (slush field race, Hagga-Jaggata, Kuntebille, Aliguli Mane, Annekallu, Chowkabara, Chaduranga etc.) contest across categories. The contest for men will take place on Jan. 20, for women on Jan. 21 and for students from Jan. 20 to 22. The winners will be presented cash prizes, a memento and a certificate.

Cultural Programmes

The event features Samskrutika Mela (Cultural Festival) as usual, that features more than 400 different programmes. More than 3,500 students from JSS Educational Institutions will take part. This apart, there will be special cultural events on all days from 7 pm to 9 pm. Also, various cultural and folk teams from across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, will entertain the gathering on all the six days.

Photography Contest

A photography expo will be organised as part of the Jatra. The expo features two contests in two sections — DSLR Camera and Mobile Captured Photos. There is no age limit and entry fee for participation. Those interested in taking part, can contact Mob: 96866-77284 or 94486-09062.

Boarding and Lodging

Boarding and lodging will be provided for participants coming from far off Places at makeshift ‘Kuteeras’. Also, all devotees attending the Jatra will be provided with food (Prasada) three times a day.

Transport

The KSRTC will be plying special buses to the Jatra from different destinations. Also, there is private transport.

Prabhat Pheri

As a peace and harmony initiative, a Prabhat Pheri (early morning march) will be held on all days in surrounding villages.

Those interested in taking ‘Shivadeekshe’ can register their names at Suttur on the evening of Jan. 19.

JSS Hostels Alumni Association Meeting

A meeting of Alumni Associations of JSS Hostels will take place on Jan. 22. The meeting will discuss a range of issues concerning various topics and subjects of national interest.

The Jatra will be attended by the Chief Minister, many State and Central Ministers, Seers from Mutts across the State and the country and other dignitaries, personalities and distinguished guests will be attending this famed annual Jatra, which attracts visitors from across the country and abroad.

The Jatra features important events which include Mass Marriage and Halaharavi Utsava on Jan. 19, Rathotsava on Jan. 20, Sri Mahadeshwara Kondotsava and Lakshadeepotsava on Jan. 21, Teppotsava and Veerabhadreshwara Kondotsava on Jan. 22 and other rituals of significance will be held on all the six days.