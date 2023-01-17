Another case lodged against Santro Ravi at Devaraja Police Station
News

Another case lodged against Santro Ravi at Devaraja Police Station

January 17, 2023

Mysuru: K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi’s wife (victim) has lodged another complaint against him at Devaraja Police Station here yesterday, according to Devaraja Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar.

In her complaint, she has stated that her husband Ravi along with his friend Prakash, had hit her scooter on Nov. 22, 2022 when she was going to Devaraja Market and stole the cheque book which was kept in the scooter dickey.

She has alleged that Ravi and Prakash, using the two cheque leaves signed by her, had produced the same to the Bank and had withdrawn money from her account thus cheating her.

Based on the complaint, Devaraja Police have booked a case under IPC Sections 465, 468, 506, 420 and 34.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of CID Police, who are in Mysuru, have taken over the case which was transferred to them by the State Government and are likely to submit an application to the Court seeking custody of Santro Ravi and other two accused soon. It may be mentioned that Ravi’s wife had earlier lodged a complaint at Vijayanagar Police Station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching