Another case lodged against Santro Ravi at Devaraja Police Station

January 17, 2023

Mysuru: K.S. Manjunath alias Santro Ravi’s wife (victim) has lodged another complaint against him at Devaraja Police Station here yesterday, according to Devaraja Sub-Division ACP M.N. Shashidhar.

In her complaint, she has stated that her husband Ravi along with his friend Prakash, had hit her scooter on Nov. 22, 2022 when she was going to Devaraja Market and stole the cheque book which was kept in the scooter dickey.

She has alleged that Ravi and Prakash, using the two cheque leaves signed by her, had produced the same to the Bank and had withdrawn money from her account thus cheating her.

Based on the complaint, Devaraja Police have booked a case under IPC Sections 465, 468, 506, 420 and 34.

Meanwhile, a four-member team of CID Police, who are in Mysuru, have taken over the case which was transferred to them by the State Government and are likely to submit an application to the Court seeking custody of Santro Ravi and other two accused soon. It may be mentioned that Ravi’s wife had earlier lodged a complaint at Vijayanagar Police Station.