Underground cables: No takers yet for MCC diktat

January 17, 2023

Contrary to MCC order, CESC demands annual fee from cable service providers!

Mysuru: It has been a week since the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has extended the deadline for various service providers to seek its permission to lay underground cables (UG cables) by Feb. 10. But the response till now is zero, indicating that like many ambitious projects of the MCC, this project too might be a non-starter.

At the MCC Council meeting on Dec.15, 2022, under the chairmanship of Mayor Shivakumar, it was decided to issue a three-month deadline for laying UG cables after clearing all the overhead wires. This includes electricity wires, television, telephone and internet cables. The intention of the MCC was to give the Heritage City thoroughfares a cleaner, safer and better look.

Corporators at the meeting insisted the Council to direct the service providers, who had been drawing cables on electric poles, to switch over to UG cables. A deadline of Jan.15 was also set for the task. But as there was a delay in issuing a press release, the MCC extended the deadline till Feb.10. But so far, no service provider has approached the MCC for permission to lay the UG cables.

When contacted, Mayor Shivakumar and MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy acknowledged that not even a single application (seeking permission to lay UG cables) has been received so far.

CESC demands annual fee

Amid all this, confusion prevails among various service providers after Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) instructed them to pay the annual fee for using electric poles for cable networking. They are in a dilemma on whether to pay the annual fee or shift to UG cables and want the CESC or the MCC to clear the confusion.

Cables dangle from electric poles with cable boxes that can be easily accessed from the ground level. Usually, the cables are found lying on the ground after they are damaged in rain and wind. At places, the cables can be seen snapped and falling on the road dividers.

Besides, there is an objection towards CESC issuing permission on the basis of an annual fee. During cable repair, there are chances of fatality in case the workers come in contact with live electricity wires. Hence no permission should be given for fixing cables on these power poles, sources said.

It is better to shift to UG cables, which may not happen at one go, but the process should be started at the earliest. The MCC and CESC must act in coordination in view of public safety, said people in the know of things.

Sources added that if at all the switch to UG cables is sudden, students and the commercial sector will be severely inconvenienced with disruption in internet services. As such, the task must be completed in phases, with prior information and intimation. Gradually, the service providers can opt for UG cables.

It may be recalled here that in the wake of certain service providers using electric poles to connect cables, CESC staff had recently conducted a drive on D. Devaraj Urs Road, Shivarampet, Vinobha Road and several other places and disconnected the illegally drawn cables.