Decommissioned battle tanks, RCL guns to attract visitors

January 17, 2023

Chikkodi MP Annasaheb Jolle writes to Defence Minister

Mysuru: Chikkodi MP Annasaheb Shankar Jolle, who is a Member of Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Defence, has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking the release of decommissioned tanks and RCL guns (recoilless launcher or recoilless gun) for the War Memorial.

Responding to the request on Dec. 8, 2022, the Defence Minister told the MP that before the decommissioned tanks and RCL guns are allotted to the War Memorial, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)/ District Administration has to forward an application to Master General of Sustenance Branch along with recommendation of an Officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary in Government of India.

Undertaking for Army equipment: MUDA must give an undertaking to certify that its financial position is sufficiently sound to maintain the war trophies as per Indian Army standards. The undertaking must certify that the cost of the transport from the issuing Ordnance Depot to the place of installation will be borne by the MUDA.

MUDA must certify that the gifted items will be maintained and will not be disposed of without the prior permission of the Army and that the war trophies will not be sold or transferred.

Usually, decommissioned tanks and guns are placed at Museums/ Memorials like these as an added attraction for the visitors and to arouse their interest in India’s battle gear and the technological advancements.

The overall stock of obsolete battle tanks and guns for issue at Museums/Memorials and at other places is limited to the equipment declared surplus in the previous financial year, out of which, 20 percent is allocated for issue to private organisations, educational institutions, colleges, schools, NGOs and others.

As per the procedures, these organisations have to pay 5 percent of the book value of the equipment, besides bearing the cost of transportation.