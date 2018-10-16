Movie, TV artistes enthral crowd at ‘Yuva Dasara’
Mysuru: The fourth day of ‘Yuva Dasara’ at Maharaja’s College Grounds here last evening featured big and small screen actors presenting dances to lilting tunes, music programme by playback singers and a comedy show to enthral the gathering.

TV actor Rajani danced to the song ‘Aadu aata aadu’ and ‘Hello Mister’ while popular actor Haripriya along with co-artistes danced to the songs ‘Iva Yavura Geleya’ and ‘Neer Dose Neer Dose’ electrifying the crowd.

Another actor Shubha Poonja danced to the songs ‘Yaakingadtharo ee hudugaru’ and ‘Sontakkanakkan….’ driving the youth crazy.

Singers Anuradha Bhat, Sinchana Dikshit, Chinmay, Sanjith  Hegde and Santosh Venky rendered popular songs.

Shivaraj K.R. Pet and Nayana of ‘Comedy Khiladigalu’ fame presented a comedy show with humorous anecdotes.

The special attraction was Shivaraj Nataraj presenting Cappella music providing notes of various instruments through his vocal cords with co-artistes rendering popular songs.

 

October 16, 2018

