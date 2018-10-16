Lok Sabha by-poll candidates file nominations at Mandya

Mandya: With the filing of nominations set to conclude today, a total of six nomination papers were filed for Mandya Lok Sabha by-poll on Monday.

Former MLA L.R. Shivaramegowda filed nomination paper as JD(S) candidate while former IRS officer Dr. Siddaramaiah filed his nomination as the BJP candidate and Naveen Kumar as Independent candidate.

While JD(S) candidate L.R. Shivaramegowda filed four sets of nomination papers, BJP candidate Dr. Siddaramaiah and Independent candidate Naveen Kumar filed one set of nomination papers each, thus bringing the total to six.

All the three candidates submitted their nomination papers to DC N. Manjushree.

Shivaramegowda, the JD(S)-Congress coalition candidate, went in a procession from Sir MV Statue to the DC’s office. He was accompanied by Ministers C.S. Puttaraju, D.C. Thammanna and S.R. Mahesh and a host of local JD(S) leaders. However, barring Minister K.J. George none of the notable Congress leaders were present.

BJP candidate Dr. Siddaramaiah, a surprise choice of the BJP, filed his nomination with few party leaders who included District BJP President Naganna Gowda, farmer leader K.S. Nanjundegowda and H.P. Mahesh, accompanying him.

After filing his nomination paper, Dr. Siddaramaiah went straight to Cauvery Vana, where he garlanded the Statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Before filing his nomination paper, JD(S) candidate L.R. Shivaramegowda offered special puja at Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala taluk and sought the blessings of Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.