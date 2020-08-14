MP assures flood victims of appropriate relief

August 14, 2020

Hunsur: With floods causing havoc in Hunsur taluk, MP Pratap Simha has assured the flood victims of immediate and appropriate relief from the Government.

The MP visited Lakshmanateertha river flood affected areas in Hanagod Hobli and other areas of the taluk on Wednesday and heard the flood victims. He also inspected Hanagod-Hunsur Road that was blocked due to floods near Kamagowdanahalli Gate.

He also visited several agricultural fields at Sindenahalli, Hanagod and Abbur where standing Tobacco, Ginger, Ragi, Maize and several other Horticultural crops were destroyed by floods.

Speaking later, Simha said that 300 acres of crops have been destroyed in Hunsur taluk. Also, 9 houses have been completely damaged while 43 are partially damaged, he said and assured that he will co-ordinate with the Central and State Governments for announcing immediate relief.

He further said that completely destroyed homes will get Rs.5 lakh, partially damaged homes Rs.50,000 to Rs.3 lakhs and houses damaged by gushing waters Rs.10,000 as compensation.

Hunsur Tahsildar Basavaraju, TP EO Girish, Assistant Director of Agriculture Rangaswamy and other officials were present.

The MP also visited several flood hit areas in Periyapatna Taluk on Wednesday. At Bylakuppe and Koppa, the MP took the officials to task for failing to provide relief and other facilities for flood affected victims. He directed the officials to take immediate measures for addressing flood issues.

Former MLA H.C. Basavaraj, Tahsildar Shwetha N. Ravindra, Taluk BJP President Prakash Baburao and other officials were present.