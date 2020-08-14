Bharachukki Falls re-opens for tourists from today

August 14, 2020

Kollegal: Following Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.R. Ravi’s permission for entry of tourists to the famous Bharachukki Falls in Kollegal taluk along Chamarajanagar-Mandya border, the popular tourist spot has re-opened for public from today.

The Waterfalls had been closed for tourists for nearly five months due to the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. But due to lockdown relaxations and the Government’s decision to gradually open up the tourism sector, Chamarajanagar DC issued an order a couple of days ago permitting re-opening of the Falls, which is now in full glory, thanks to copious rainfall and water release from Dams.

The Falls, which is now giving a magnificent sight because of cascading waters, will be open for the visitors from 9 am to 5 pm on all days. However, tourists have to maintain COVID-19 regulations such as wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers, maintenance of physical distancing and undergoing thermal screening.

Entry of tourists has been allowed only from a safe distance from the Falls as a security and safety measure. CCTVs have been installed at vantage points at the entrance of the Falls. Also, consumption of tobacco products such as cigarettes, beedis, paan, gutka etc. and alcohol has been banned. The visitors are also cautioned against smoking and spitting.

Besides, children aged below ten years, pregnant women and elderly persons aged over 65 years are not allowed entry. Visitors are advised to inform the Deputy Commissioner’s Office (08226-223160) or call Helpline No. 1077 if they come across any suspicious persons, movements or objects.