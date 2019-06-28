MP Pratap Simha seeks works of NH-275 on top priority

New Delhi: Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Pratap Simha has requested Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to treat the works on National Highway 275 (Mysuru-Madikeri Economic Corridor Expressway Project along Mysuru-Madikeri NH-275) linking Mysuru and Madikeri on priority and expedite the works.

Meeting Union Minister Road Transport and Highways and Shipping, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari along with Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in New Delhi yesterday, Simha told Gadkari that the NH 275 works have been taken up by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), wherein the alignment has been finalised and submitted to NHAI.

The MP said that the land acquisition process is already on and a Special Land Acquisition Office has been set up at Chamarajapuram in Mysuru. The 115 km-long Expressway costs Rs.6,000 crore and is a fully Centrally-funded Project including land acquisition.

Mandya MP Sumalatha meets Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Suresh Angadi

The 14-metre wide Expressway will connect Madikeri with Bengaluru bypassing Suntikoppa, Kushalnagar, Bylakuppe, Koppa, Kampalapura, Periyapatna, Kallbetta, Gonikoppal Deviation Road, Hunsur and Mysuru. The Expressway will touch the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway at Paschimavahini near Srirangapatna.

Pratap Simha told Gadkari that the Expressway works have been delayed due to election process since the last three months. He said that the project has not been covered in top priority list where traffic density varies from 10,944 passenger car units (Madikeri) to 41,896 passenger car units (Mysuru).

The MP requested Gadkari to instruct the NHAI authorities to list this project in High Priority-I list in order to avoid decongestion of traffic in Mysuru city and tourist place Madikeri and also to ensure the road safety of public.

Meanwhile, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish met Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi seeking assistance to various Railway projects in Mandya.

