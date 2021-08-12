MP questions wrong key answers of K-SET conducted by UoM
News

MP questions wrong key answers of K-SET conducted by UoM

August 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging lapses in the key answers of K-SET-2021 (Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship in Colleges) conducted by University of Mysore (UoM), which is the nodal agency for the conduct of the test, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has demanded a re-exam.

In a letter to UoM Vice-Chancellor in this regard, he maintained that several of the key answers of K-SET exam, given by UoM were wrong. As an example, 17 key answers of History subject were wrong, he said.

Pointing out that students have to pay a whopping  Rs.1,000 to raise objection per key answer and the University will consider the answers as correct if no objections are filed, Simha alleged that the Varsity was playing with the life of candidates.

The MP further argued that this high fee was stipulated by the University in order to prevent students from filing objections.

Contending that UoM did not appoint a team of experts to set the question paper for K-SET, Simha said that there are also complaints that the CCTV cameras installed at the evaluation centre and answer script store-rooms have been removed. 

Urging the Varsity to immediately re-install the cameras, Simha sought clarification from the University authorities over alleged wrong key answers.

Reiterating his demand for a re-exam, the MP also sought  a thorough investigation by a Government constituted committee into the alleged lapses in K-SET exam and also into the appointment of over 400 Group-D employees by the UoM in the last two years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching