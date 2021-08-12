MP questions wrong key answers of K-SET conducted by UoM

August 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging lapses in the key answers of K-SET-2021 (Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship in Colleges) conducted by University of Mysore (UoM), which is the nodal agency for the conduct of the test, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has demanded a re-exam.

In a letter to UoM Vice-Chancellor in this regard, he maintained that several of the key answers of K-SET exam, given by UoM were wrong. As an example, 17 key answers of History subject were wrong, he said.

Pointing out that students have to pay a whopping Rs.1,000 to raise objection per key answer and the University will consider the answers as correct if no objections are filed, Simha alleged that the Varsity was playing with the life of candidates.

The MP further argued that this high fee was stipulated by the University in order to prevent students from filing objections.

Contending that UoM did not appoint a team of experts to set the question paper for K-SET, Simha said that there are also complaints that the CCTV cameras installed at the evaluation centre and answer script store-rooms have been removed.

Urging the Varsity to immediately re-install the cameras, Simha sought clarification from the University authorities over alleged wrong key answers.

Reiterating his demand for a re-exam, the MP also sought a thorough investigation by a Government constituted committee into the alleged lapses in K-SET exam and also into the appointment of over 400 Group-D employees by the UoM in the last two years.