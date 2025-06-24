MP Yaduveer urges Union Minister to restore BSNL services in Kodagu
News

MP Yaduveer urges Union Minister to restore BSNL services in Kodagu

June 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged Union Minister for Telecommunications Jyotiraditya Scindia to restore Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) services in Kodagu district.

 Yaduveer met Scindia at the latter’s office in New Delhi recently and submitted a memorandum requesting the Minister to take action at the earliest.

In a press release, Yaduveer has stated that, following incessant rain in Kodagu, the telephone and electric poles have fallen to the ground. The action should be taken to repair the poles soon.

