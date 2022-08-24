MRC to host Mysore (Monsoon) Races 2022 from tomorrow

August 24, 2022

Stake money increased by 49% as compared to last Monsoon Races in 2019

Much-awaited The Mysore Derby 2022 scheduled for Oct. 30

Mysore/Mysuru: After successful conduct of its Summer Season with 11 race days, Mysore Race Club (MRC) Limited is scheduled to start its Mysore (Monsoon) Races 2022 with 18 Race Days commencing from tomorrow (Aug. 25) and ending on Oct. 30.

Announcing this at a press meet at MRC premises this morning, MRC Chairman and Senior Steward Y.B. Ganesh said that the Monsoon Races will have 140 races concluding with the much-awaited The Mysore Derby 2022 [Grade I] on Oct. 30.

In order to improve the quality of horses at the MRC Ltd. and the quality of racing as also to make the racing more competitive, the Club has increased the stake money by 49 percent as compared to the stake money offered during the last Mysore (Monsoon) Races held in 2019, said the Chairman adding that the Club is hopeful that with this, the quality of racing would further improve. The expected pay out of stake money is to be to the tune of Rs. 8 crore for the Season, he added.

A total of 460 stabled horses and 200 outstation horses will be taking part this season.

RACING FIXTURES

The following are the important Classic/ Sweepstakes Races:

1. The Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Memorial Million 2022 – for three-year-old Indian horses (foaled in 2019) – to be run on Aug. 26 (Friday).

2. The H.H. Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy [Grade III] – for Indian horses four-year-old and over – to be run on Sept. 2 (Friday).

3. The Mysore 1000 Guineas 2022 [Grade III] – for three-year- old Indian Fillies (foaled in 2019) to be run Sept. 16 (Friday).

4. The Maharaja’s Cup (Grade III] – for Indian horses four-year-old and over – to be run on Sept. 24 (Saturday).

5. The Mysore Dasara Sprint Championship 2022 [Grade III] – for Indian horses three-year-old and over – to be run on Oct.6 (Thursday).

6. The Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas 2022 [Grade III] – for three-year-old Indian horses (foaled in 2019) – to be run on Oct. 7 (Friday).

7. The Governor’s Cup 2022 – for Indian horses four-year-old and over – to be run on Oct. 14 (Friday).

8. The Mysore Race Club Anniversary Cup 2022 – for Indian horses three-year-old and over – to be run on Oct. 29 (Saturday).

9. The Mysore Derby 2022 [Grade I] – for Indian horses three-year-old (foaled in 2019) – to be run on Oct. 30 (Sunday).

RATE OF ADMISSION

The entrance charges are fixed at Rs. 200 for Mysore Race Days whereas for the Off-course Betting days, the entrance charges would remain unchanged as Rs. 100.

TIPSTER’S TALLY

MRC has decided to continue with the Tipster’s Tally for the Mysore (Monsoon) Races 2022.

MRC Stewards B.U. Chengappa, H.K. Ramesh and K.G. Anantharaj Urs and Committee Members K.M. Chandre Gowda, A.S. Ajit Kumar Raj Urs and K.V. Parikshith and Secretary and CEO NHS Mani were present at the press meet.