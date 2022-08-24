Six crore PNG connections in next eight years, says Union Minister Puri
News

Six crore PNG connections in next eight years, says Union Minister Puri

August 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: India is on its way to becoming a global energy superpower in terms of consumption and production, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Virtually inaugurating the 201st plant of Liquefied Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) established by AG&P Pratham India at Hebbal last evening, the Minister said that the Centre has set a target to provide 6 crore Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to households, commercial establishments and industries in the next eight years.

“As far as the Government of India is concerned, we are going to step on the accelerator in terms of exploration and production in a very big way. India will more than double the area that is under exploration and production of oil and gas to 0.5 million square kilometres by 2025 and to 1 million sq km by 2030 with a view of raising domestic output and cutting reliance on imported fuel,” he said.

India currently relies on imports to meet 85 percent of its oil needs and 50 percent of its natural gas requirement. This is because domestic production is inadequate. “With an objective of increased domestic production of oil and gas, we have declared an ambitious target to increase the area under exploration and production to 0.5 million sq km by 2025 and achieve 1 million sq km by 2030,” he said.

“Everyone will have access to PNG at their homes at an affordable rate and there are many issues to lay pipelines to deliver the PNG to the last mile. All efforts are being made to meet the challenges,” he said.

READ ALSO  IAF's helicopter base will not be shifted to Mysore Airport

India’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) regasification capacity has gone up from 21 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) in 2014 to 42 MMTPA now, while the aim was to increase the country’s overall LNG regasification capacity to 62.5 MMTPA in the next few years, he said.

 “Gas connections have gone up from 25 lakh in 2014 to 97 lakh connections, the number of city gas distribution districts has increased from 66 in 2014 to 630 in 2022 and the number of CNG stations too has gone up from 938 in 2014 to 4,629 at present. “We aim to increase the gas pipeline network from 18,500 kilometres to 32,000 kilometres in the next five years,” Puri added.

As part of the event, Assistant Commissioner Kamala Bai filled an autorickshaw with CNG fuel. AG&P Pratham CEO Chirdeep Datta and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching