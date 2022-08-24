CM Bommai to inaugurate Grand Dasara Expo

August 24, 2022

Minimum tender bid for expo is Rs. 8 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: Contradicting reports that the Dasara Exhibition-2022 will start 15 days before the commencement of Navarathri celebrations, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda clarified that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Dasara Exhibition on Sept. 26, marking the commencement of Nada Habba and in keeping with past traditions and practices.

Addressing a press meet at his office in Dasara Exhibition Grounds here this morning, Srinivas Gowda said that following a two-year gap on account of COVID pandemic, the Dasara Expo will be a grand event (90 days) this year which will take place from Sept. 26 to Dec. 24, with all the stalls, including those of Government Departments and bodies, kept ready before the inauguration on Sept. 26.

Highlighting the salient features of this year’s Dasara Exhibition, Srinivas Gowda said that the expo will include a Sand Museum for the first time, featuring sand art works on late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, iconic freedom fighters etc. The Sand Museum is conceptualised by Mysuru-based sand artist Gowri, he added.

Pointing out that the expo will also feature a ‘Cauvery Multi-Media Art Gallery,’ the KEA Chairman said that one of the special features of the expo is the design of a 3D Video Mapping on Yoga and creation of a digital app that contains details and design of all stalls of the expo, which the visitors can download upon purchase of exhibition entry ticket.

Continuing, Srinivas Gowda said that the entire exhibition area has been declared ‘Plastic-free Zone’, which will be strictly complied with. Stating that an RO (Reverse Osmosis) Plant will be set up for providing potable drinking water, he said that the expo will have an information centre, Police outpost, a fire fighting vehicle and a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at the main entrance of the expo.

“The expo will have commercial stalls, eateries, entertainment and recreational parks and many other stall, that are a treat to the visitors from all ages. The KEA has invited global tenders through e-Procurement Portal, by setting a minimum tender bid of Rs. 8,07,73,001. After receipt of tenders, the technical bid will be opened on Sept. 7 and the commercial bid on Sept. 9, in the presence of Tender Screening Committee Members and KEA officials,” he said adding that all Government Departments and other bodies which have sought stalls, have been asked to get ready their allotted stalls by the inaugural date of Sept. 26.

Public can send suggestions

Srinivas Gowda further said that as this year’s Dasara is expected to attract more number of tourists, the KEA has invited suggestions from members of the public on their own plans and ideas for a much more attractive and interesting Dasara Exhibition. The public can send their suggestions via e-mail: [email protected], latest by Aug. 30. Every suggestion or idea is regarded valuable, he added.

Horticulture Deputy Director Rudresh, who holds additional charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KEA, was present at the press meet.