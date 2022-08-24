Digital registration and payment system to come into force in District and Taluk Hospitals: Health Minister
News

Digital registration and payment system to come into force in District and Taluk Hospitals: Health Minister

August 24, 2022

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar has said that registration of patients and payments at all District and Taluk Hospitals will become digital in a month.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, he said that this system is being introduced to bring about transparency and minimise rush at Government- run Hospitals.

Pointing out that doctor appointment system has been introduced in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar Hospital in order to avoid rush, he said that this is being done through mobile message or online mode. This system will be extended to all District and subsequently at all Taluk Hospitals, he said adding that the digital mode of registration and payments will considerably bring down long out-patient queues  in Government Hospitals.

Referring to excessive billing by Private Hospitals in treatment of COVID patients, the Minister said that following notices issued to errant Hospitals, the families of patients have collectively got back Rs.1.58 crore from Hospitals. This is the first time that Private Hospitals have returned excess money collected back to COVID patients following Government intervention, he added.

