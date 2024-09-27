MUDA Chairman gheraoed
MUDA Chairman gheraoed

September 27, 2024

Mysuru: Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) K. Marigowda had to face the wrath of fellow Congress party workers, when he went to greet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Mysore Airport this morning.

The irate party workers gheraoed Marigowda at the Airport portico, accusing him of the MUDA controversy which has embarrassed their leader Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Marigowda, along with his supporters was waiting for the arrival of CM at the Airport premises, when a section of the party workers, staged a flash protest against him. They raised slogans against Marigowda, forcing the Police personnel to rush to his rescue.

As tension escalated, Police whisked Marigowda away from the crowd and he later left the airport to avoid further embarrassment and chaos.

