MUDA Commissioner’s car attached over delay in relief to farmer
MUDA Commissioner’s car attached over delay in relief to farmer

January 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The official car of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner was attached by the Court Ameen Manjunath and other staff for non-payment of compensation to a farmer whose land was acquired in 1997.

Armed with the Court order, the Ameen and others arrived at the MUDA Office this morning and met Commissioner Dr.D.B. Natesh over MUDA’s failure to pay compensation to farmer despite the Court’s order. When the Commissioner reportedly failed to give satisfactory reply to the Court staff, the Ameen said he would not only attach the Commissioner’s official car but also four other cars of MUDA officials. However, the keys of MUDA Commissioner’s car were not handed over the Court staff.

In 1997, MUDA had acquired 1.5 acre land in Yandalli village belonged to Chinnaswamy and had fixed Rs.10.61 lakh as compensation. However, the farmer had moved Court seeking higher relief. After much deliberation, the Court directed MUDA to pay Rs.35.5 lakh to Chinnaswamy compensation. But, the MUDA failed to pay relief forcing the farmer to move Court.  The Court sent Ameen Manjunath to seek disbursement of compensation failing which to attach movable assets.

