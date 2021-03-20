MUDA presents Rs. 38.57 cr. surplus budget

March 20, 2021

To impose Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) tax on approval of new Layout plans

Mysuru, Mar.20 (RK&SSV)-The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) presented a surplus budget of Rs.38.57 crore for the year 2021-22 today.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh presented the budget at MUDA Office in the presence of MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, several MLAs, MLCs and MUDA members. For 2021-22, MUDA has proposed to mobilise resources of Rs.1,468.85 crore and an expenditure of Rs.1,083.11 crore.

Details: The budget is expecting a revenue of Rs. 84.90 crore from approval of layouts, approval of plan fee, house and site tax, khatha and transfer fee. It is also anticipating Rs. 9.39 crore by way of Lake rejuvenation fee. The major chunk of revenue of Rs. 936.42 crore is expected from distribution of sites, houses, auctioning of sites and houses, allotment of Civic Amenities sites, penal fee for flouting distribution norms and payment from citizens towards construction and allotment of group housing projects. Besides, Rs. 27.96 crore revenue is expected from fixed deposits in various Banks for last so many years.

Proposed expenditure

He said the MUDA has proposed to spend Rs. 674 crore for taking up 780 varieties of developmental works in the existing Layouts as well as in those Layouts which are yet to be handed over to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The administration cost was expected to be around Rs.125.79 crore for 2021-22. An expenditure of Rs. 431.49 crore is expected during coming fiscal for taking up One-Time works before formal handing over of MUDA-developed Layouts to MCC. The budget plans to spend Rs.23.15 crore on 11 special projects after seeking permission from State Government.

Multi-storey group housing project

The MUDA has proposed to take up multi-storey group housing projects on land reserved for group housing projects in city and as many as 46,346 applications have been received since 2017-18. On the basis of demand, it has been proposed to construct 1,144 group houses at Vijayanagar 4th stage, 2nd phase, Dattagalli 2nd stage and Gokulam 3rd stage, at an estimated cost of Rs.372.36 crore. This is likely to fetch Rs. 1,000 crore revenue for the MUDA.

Joint development

It has been proposed to develop layouts jointly with land owners on 50 : 50 ratio. Accordingly, 2,500 sites will be formed on 145 acres in Udbur-Daaripura at a cost of Rs.87 crore; 2,800 sites on 160 acres at Bommenahalli at a cost of Rs.96 crore; 1,400 sites on 78 acres in Devagalli-Mulluru at a cost of Rs.47 crore and 2,376 sites on 132 acres in Vajamangala at a cost of Rs.79 crore.

Outer Peripheral Road

Considering fast development of Mysuru, it has been proposed to develop 87.17 km long Outer Peripheral Road as per Master Plan-2031. Work of preparing feasibility report and Detailed Project Report has been entrusted to RITES for which Rs. 1 crore has been earmarked.

The budget has proposed to revive seven Lakes — Bogadi Lake, Hinkal Lake, Devanur Lake, Kergalli Lake, Aiyyajjjayyahundi Tank, Ballahalli Tank and Satagalli Layout Tank — at an estimated cost of Rs.12.74 crore but Rs.4 crore has been earmarked for 2021-22. The works included checking flow of sewage water into these Tanks from nearby Layouts.

Highlights