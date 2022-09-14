MUDA sets precedent to stop frequent road-cutting

September 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) seems to have set a precedent to stop frequent road-cutting by positively responding to a memorandum submitted by Vijayanagar 3rd Stage Residents’ Welfare Association to the MUDA Commissioner to prevent digging up of newly laid roads to lay pipes for electricity, water or Underground Drainage (UGD) connections to new houses.

Though Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) or MUDA collects road-cutting charges from the owners of the buildings, in most cases they seldom repair the damaged surface of the road.

The ongoing widening and reconstruction of 80 ft. road running between Vijayanagar 3rd Stage C and B Block by MUDA was considered highly unscientific. Hence, Association President Ravikumar and Hon. Legal Advisor Mandetira N. Subramani submitted a memorandum to Chamundeshwari Constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar in this regard on Aug. 30, 2022.

They had appealed to lay a suitable good quality pipes cutting across the 80 ft. road to facilitate 59 vacant site owners to draw water pipelines, electrical cables, UGD pipes and other cables for telephone lines and internet connections at the time of construction of their houses / commercial complex on either side of the road without cutting the road at any point of time.

As MUDA authorities have accepted the suggestion, the contractor has started implementing the same by laying one and a half diameter concrete pipes at the basing of road stage itself since yesterday (13.9.2022) before surfacing of the road for drawing water pipelines and other cables without digging the asphalted road. Thanks to MUDA, in future vacant site owners need not do any ‘road cutting’ on this stretch for any purpose.

In a press release, the Association President has thanked GTD and MUDA Commissioner for considering their suggestion.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Association’s Legal Advisor Subramani, a retired Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of Indian Air Force, for conceiving this idea.

M.N. Subramani, who is also the President of 32-year-old, city-based VeKare Ex-Servicemen Trust, which takes up community service and just causes of Ex-servicemen and their widows, said that by implementing the suggestion to scientifically broaden and reconstruct the 80 feet road, running close to 1 km in length in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, the MUDA has set a precedent and hoped would follow the same in all layouts in future.

He opined that even the residents should be vigilant and monitor the quality of construction of roads in their layouts collectively or complain to the competent authorities if they find any shortcomings in construction of the roads since expenditure is met from the tax-payers’ money.