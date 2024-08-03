MUDA Sites & Valmiki Corporation Scams: Bengaluru to Mysuru on foot: BJP-JD(S) kicks off 8-day padayatra

August 3, 2024

Challenging Congress ‘corruption’ as never before

Mysuru/Bengaluru: The top leadership, functionaries and cadres of BJP and JD(S), now allies under NDA, began their eight-day Mysuru Chalo Padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru this morning to expose the massive corruption in Congress Government.

The yatra, which concludes in Mysuru on Aug. 10, aims to highlight alleged corruption in State Government and demand the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah, who has received a show-cause notice from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot regarding his alleged involvement in irregularities at MUDA involving crores of rupees.

In addition to addressing MUDA scam, the yatra seeks to draw public attention to Rs. 187 crore embezzlement at Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation and misuse of Rs. 39,000 crore from Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds for Congress guarantee schemes.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS) and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa (BJP) launched the padayatra from Manjunatha Convention Hall near Kengeri Kempamma Temple in Bengaluru. The foot march began with much fanfare with folk troupes performing and creating a festive atmosphere, attracting the people and onlookers.

A host of leaders including BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka, JD(S) Core Committee President and MLA G.T. Devegowda, MPs Tejaswi Surya and Govind Karjol, former JD(S) Minister Bandeppa Kashempur, JD(S) youth wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy and former Dy.CM Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan were present.

On the first day of the padayatra today, participants will march to Bidadi, approximately 20 km from Kengeri, where they will rest at the Manjunatha Choultry at Bidadi. The event is expected to attract around 10,000 people daily from across the Old Mysuru region, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar.

Govt. grants permission

The padayatra will cover a total distance of 132 kms, concluding with a valedictory function in Mysuru city on Aug. 10. Initially, the State Government had indicated that it would not permit the padayatra; however, it reversed this decision yesterday and granted permission for the yatra to pass through various districts.

The High Court issued an interim order yesterday directing authorities to respond appropriately to the representation filed by the BJP requesting permission for padayatra. The petition, filed by P. Rajeev, General Secretary of BJP State Unit and former MLA from Kudachi Constituency, sought permission and protection for the proposed padayatra from Kengeri to Mysuru.

Vijayendra prays in Mysuru

Before the commencement of the padayatra, Vijayendra, along with his family, visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. Former MLA and City BJP President L. Nagendra was also present. Vijayendra rushed back to Bengaluru to be a part of the foot march inaugural ceremony.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said that, he prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari for the success of the padayatra. “The Congress Government under Siddaramaiah has taken power under false pretences but has betrayed the community it promised to serve. Corruption in the Congress government has reached unprecedented levels and justice must be served to the affected communities and those responsible for corruption must be punished,” he said.

Vijayendra stated that the Opposition serves as the voice of the people. “Our ‘Mysuru Chalo” movement is not about individuals; it represents our commitment to safeguarding the wealth and rights of the people. It is crucial to remove the corrupt Congress Government. We seek everyone’s cooperation and support for this significant march to express public’s anger. I urge the community to join us in this effort,” Vijayendra said.

Chief Minister will resign in a week: BSY

After inaugurating the padayatra, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa said, “We are undertaking this padayatra to protest against MUDA scam. We expect CM Siddaramaiah to resign by the end of the padayatra. His corruption has been exposed, and Siddaramaiah will have to resign from his position and return home while the padayatra is still in progress,” he said.