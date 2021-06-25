MUDA to allot CA sites soon

June 25, 2021

250 CA sites available; Notification to be issued in a week

Mysore/Mysuru: The much-delayed distribution of Civic Amenities (CA) sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) will begin soon, said MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev.

Speaking to SOM here on Wednesday, he said that the Authority was making necessary preparation for the distribution of CA sites available with MUDA, Housing Co-operative Societies and Private Land Developers across the city. Such sites will be distributed to organisations, associations and trusts that were working for the welfare of society.

“We have identified 250 CA sites and already decided for what purposes those sites have to be distributed. A notification for the distribution process will start within a week or ten days. Applications will be invited from the eligible associations/organisations for the allotment of those sites. Preparations are also in progress for the identification of more such sites and distributing it in the second round. The purpose of this is to help those Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that are functioning in rented buildings,” Rajeev said.

The Chairman said that the MUDA would not only allot the CA sites to Schools, Colleges, Kalyana Mantaps, Community Halls, but also to Fair Price Shops, Milk Booths, HOPCOMS, Co-operative Societies, Indoor Stadiums, Meditation Centres, Yoga Centres, Anganwadi Centres, Cultural Music Organisations, Garadis, Vyayama Schools, Layout Welfare Development Associations, Industrial Associations, Orphanages, Skill Training Centres, Hostels and others. Such organisations will be allotted small sized sites to promote a variety of cultural activities.

For the first time in the history of MUDA, the CA sites will be sold to social service organisations at an affordable price. Details of every CA site have been verified before making allotments. A notification in this regard will be issued in newspapers to invite applications from the eligible associations/organisations, he added.