Mumbai City FC’s Jahouh cautioned by AIFF Disciplinary Committee

November 25, 2020

Mumbai City FC’s Ahmed Jahouh has received an automatic one-game suspension after he was sent off in the 43rd minute of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 opener against NorthEast United FC.

He was shown a direct red card for a reckless tackle on Khassa Camara and Mumbai City FC was left with just 10 men on the pitch. All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee reviewed the direct red card incident that happened on Nov. 21 in Bambolim and cautioned Jahouh. He was warned that in event of any repetition of such act, exemplary sanctions might be imposed in accordance with regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

“The AIFF body deemed Jahouh’s first-half reckless tackle on NorthEast United FC player Khassa Camara, a serious foul play offence, endangering the safety of the opponent on field, after the video footage of the incident was sent for review,” AIFF said in a statement.

With the suspension, Jahouh will not be available for Mumbai City FC’s next game against FC Goa, which will be played today (Nov. 25) at Fatorda Stadium.