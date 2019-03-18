Murdered and Buried: Killed for asking to repay loan

Mysuru: A youth, who was murdered and buried at Jodi Tenginamara Burial Grounds at Bannimantap here was killed for asking his friend to repay the loan amount he had given.

The victim is Raghavendra (24), son of Ramu, a resident of Kumbarakoppal and a car driver by profession. Raghavendra also used to give loans for interest.

Raghavendra had given Rs.5 lakh to his friend and was pressurising him to repay the loan which led to the murder, according to Police.

On Mar.13, Raghavendra’s friend along with three others came to his (Raghavendra) house and took him to a bar, where they got him drunk. They then took him to the outskirts of city, where they allegedly assaulted him with lethal weapons resulting in Raghavendra’s death.

Thinking that they would get caught if they dispose the body somewhere, they brought the body to Jodi Tenginamara Burial Grounds, paid money to the watchman, got an excavator on rent to dig a pit and buried the body of Raghavendra, the Police have suspected. As Raghavendra did not come back to his house, his father had lodged a missing complaint with Vijayanagar Police and had also mentioned the names of Raghavendra’s friends with whom he had gone.

The Police, who began their investigation, took one of Raghavendra’s friends into custody and interrogated him, during which he spilled the beans, following which the Cops took the other three accused into custody.

After obtaining permission, the body was exhumed yesterday and the parents of Raghavendra identified the body as that of their son. Post-mortem was conducted in the presence of Tahsildar and the body was later handed over to the family members, who performed the last rites.



