Manohar Parrikar no more

To be given State funeral today

Panaji: Manohar Parrikar, four-time Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister, passed away last evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.

The health of Parrikar, a technocrat-turned-politician and BJP stalwart, took a turn for the worse in the past two days after his medical condition fluctuated for over a year. The four-term Chief Minister was flown to the US for treatment in March last year.

“The Chief Minister died around 6.40 pm on Sunday,” said a senior State Government official. Sources said Parrikar was put on life support system late Saturday night. A widower, Parrikar is survived by his two sons and their families.

The Centre announced a national mourning on Monday, declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. The senior BJP leader will also be accorded a State funeral. Goa had also announced seven-day mourning after the Chief Minister’s death. All schools and educational institutions in the State are shut today and all examinations have been postponed.

Parrikar’s body was kept at the Panjim BJP head office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am after which his body will be taken to Kala Academy in Panaji for public to pay their final respects.

His body will be kept for public viewing until 4 pm after which the funeral procession to Miramar area in the capital will be held. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Goa for the funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Parrikar, hailing him as an “unparalleled leader”.

“Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise and condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said in one of several tweets.

Born on Dec.13, 1955 into a middle-class family, his political career began as an RSS Pracharak and he continued working for the Sangh even after graduating from IIT-Bombay as a metallurgical engineer.

Parrikar entered electoral politics in 1994 when he won on a BJP ticket from Panaji constituency. He was the Defence Minister from November 2014 to March 2017.

