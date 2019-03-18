Six get life term in 8-year-old murder case

Mysuru: The Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court this morning sentenced six persons to life imprisonment for the sensational murder of rowdy-sheeter Kariyappa. The murder took place in 2010 near Thonachikoppal (T.K. Layout) Bisilu Maramma Temple. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 each on the accused.

Kariyappa of Paduvarahalli was murdered by assailants on 3.10.2010 and they came in a car to a house where Kariyappa was staying. Old gang rivalry was said to be the reason for the murder.

Hearing the case, Judge G.G. Kuruvathi, on Mar. 14, convicted Ashok, Hemanth, Manjesh, Praveen, Ramesh and Sooraj. The quantum of punishment was pronounced today.

The Court acquitted Chandru, Swamy and Sunil as they were not involved in the murder. In all, 11 accused had been arrested and of them, Devu and Vijay died. The trial went on for more than eight months based on the charge-sheet submitted by the then Saraswathipuram Police Inspector Siddaraju. Arguments in the case concluded on Jan. 30.

