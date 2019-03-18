Sumalatha to contest from Mandya as Independent

Kannada actors Yash, Darshan to campaign

Bengaluru: Ending weeks of suspense over her candidature from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, Sumalatha Ambarish said that she would contest as an independent candidate. “I am entering politics not to further my political ambitions but to continue the good work initiated by my late husband Ambarish who is loved by the people of Mandya,” she said.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel in Bengaluru this morning, the veteran actor and wife of actor-turned politician late M.H. Ambarish, said that she will file her nomination papers on Mar. 20 at 10 am.

As if to indicate that the Kannada Film Industry (Sandalwood) is firmly rallying behind her, Sumalatha was accompanied by actors Darshan, Yash, Doddanna, producer Rockline Venkatesh and Sumalatha’s son Abhishek. With Sumalatha’s announcement today, it is clear that there will be a straight fight between her and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy who is contesting as a JD(S) candidate.

“I have chosen this path that is full of thorns and I know that it is not easy as I have already faced a lot of insults. I am indebted to the people of Mandya for standing by me like a rock along with actors Yash, Darshan, Doddanna and Rockline Venkatesh,” she said, in an emotional tone.

“I am not a politician. Yash and Darshan are like my sons and they will campaign for me. People of Mandya loved Ambarish and he (Ambarish) too loved them. I don’t want to lose the connection and I want to continue Ambarish’s legacy and even people of Mandya have given me the responsibility of continuing Ambarish’s work,” she said.

The entry of Sumalatha has upset the alliance calculations in a seat where the Congress and the JD(S) both enjoy equal influence and had been considered a cakewalk for Nikhil Kumaraswamy. The Congress has already asked party workers to steer clear of Sumalatha’s campaign and work for the coalition candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

The BJP is yet to take a call on whether the party will field a candidate in Mandya or back Sumalatha. Sources said that considering that Sumalatha is garnering support from workers of both Congress and JD(S) and as such, she is confident of victory.

Even before she announced that she will contest as an independent candidate, Sumalatha has been touring the Constituency and has covered 35 Wards in Mandya City Municipal Council. Mandya city almost accounts for 50% of votes in the constituency.

She has been holding road shows to take on the Gowda family and has also been meeting BJP leaders and disgruntled Congress leaders.

