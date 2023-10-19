Music Varsity must reach its peak: Guv

October 19, 2023

Fifth and Sixth Convocation Ceremonies of Karnataka State Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University held; Four receive honorary doctorates, six D. Litt; 84 graduates receive various degrees; 10 conferred Gold Medals

Mysore/Mysuru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has described Mysuru as a place with glorious tradition and amalgamation of culture and modernity.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of Karnataka State Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, addressed the gathering during the Fifth (2019-20) and Sixth (2020-21) Convocation of the Varsity at Vijnana Bhavan, Manasagangothri in city last evening.

“Since ancient days, music and dance have been an integral part of the country’s culture and tradition. Music promises a soothing experience to all, with its various styles, especially the Indian classical style, the popularity of which has pervaded the world. Mysuru is a mix of glorious tradition, culture and modern lifestyle. The Music University named after the doyen of Hindustani Classical music Dr. Gangubai Hangal should strive further to spread the essence of culture and music,” asserted the Governor.

Roots of tradition

Former Vice-chancellor of Karnataka State Sanskrit University Prof. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh, who delivered the keynote address said, “Literature, art and music are the roots of our tradition that can be well described as our lifeline denoting the flourish. No society can sustain without language, colour and tone which can be better understood if we delve deep into the cultural history of the world.”

During the rule of Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the doyens of music like Veene Seshanna, Bidaram Krishnappa, music composer Vasudevacharya have made immense contributions to the realm. Similarly, the Government and general public should constantly encourage the Music Varsity that is in its prime to reach the next stage, said Prof. Venkatesh.

Focus on NAAC grading

Noting that Music Varsity has completed 15 years, Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar also the Pro-Chancellor of the Varsity said “More impetus should be given to the research of music and art forms, besides focusing on increasing the number of graduates and grading from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) to emerge as a numero uno in the world.”

Honorary Doctorates

Of the total six recipients of Honorary Doctorates, visually challenged music scholar D. Shashikala, Pandit Vinayak Toravi, Director of NAAC and musician Prof. S.C. Sharma and Pandit Sripad Hegde Kampli were conferred the honour, while two others — Avadhoota Datta Peetha Seer Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji and researcher Madhusudhan Sai were conspicuous by their absence.

Honorary D. Litt

Honorary D. Litt was conferred on six eminent achievers — Kannada film music director and lyricist Hamsalekha, M. Manjunatha, S. Soumya, K.N. Hiranaiah, A.R. Shalini and A. Lokesh.

In all, 84 students comprising 39 students of 2019-20 batch and 45 students of 2020-21 batch received various degrees in the glittering ceremony, during which 10 students including Master in Performing Arts (MPA) and Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA) received Gold Medals, with Sreesha G. Bhat of Udupi topping the tally by bagging seven medals in MPA Karnatak Music Vocal.

V.R. Shylaja, Registrar (Administration) of University of Mysore, who holds the additional charge of Music University and Prof. K.M. Mahadevan, Registrar (Evaluation) were also present at the Convocation ceremony.

Engineering passion for music topped by 7 medals

Shreesha G. Bhat a native of Udupi who bagged highest of seven Gold Medals in MPA, is a Computer Science Engineering graduate, who worked for four years, before quitting the job to fine tune his passion for music. While his father Ganesh Bhat is an electrical contractor, mother Jayashri Bhat is a music teacher. It was his mother who initiated him to music at his early age. As he became adept in music, he started presenting concerts and also assisted his mother in teaching music to students online.

“I had rented a home in Mysuru after joining Music Varsity for MPA. I have inherited musical tradition from my mother, encouragement by father and the guidance of teachers, without which achievement is not possible. I have ambition to achieve further in music,” said Bhat.

Hamsalekha’s 18-year dream comes true

Elated over receiving the honorary D. Litt degree, renowned Kannada film music director and lyricist Hamsalekha said “Finally my 18 years of vanavasa has yielded fruit, as I had knocked on the doors of several Universities in the State with the only desire to do Ph.D. However, nobody saw the student in me as they had their own reasons to turn down the request. Amid this, Music Varsity was established and after Nagesh V. Bettakote took over as the Registrar (before becoming the VC), he considered my request and he himself called only to inform me to do D. Litt.”