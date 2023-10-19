Education, knowledge can transform our lives

October 19, 2023

Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore, Mysuru Mithra Dr. K.B. Ganapathy addresses students of Mysore Varsity

Mysore/Mysuru: “There is nothing higher than knowledge and no wonder that is the reason why the motto written in the emblem of Mysore University says ‘Nothing is comparable to knowledge,’ said Dr. K.B. Ganapathy, who addressed the students at the 103rd Convocation of Mysore University held at Crawford Hall yesterday.

He said those who were there had become graduates and even secured Ph.D degree and this education should make a difference to their life from now on.

An educated person should not behave or conduct himself with his surroundings, people he interacts with and in any profession he undertakes like any other uneducated person. His attitude should change positively towards nature by working for environmental protection and in upholding the values of life, he added.

To affirm these ideals with example, he narrated a Buddhist parable which made the audience to introspect. He said, “In everybody’s life after education, when they look for a job or a profession, there would be many difficult turns and situations which might hamper in achieving their goal. However, an educated person should not despair and give up trying. There would always be a tomorrow of hope and success. If one door of opportunity is closed for you, be assured there are many other doors and any one of them will be open for you. If one door is closed, there are many other doors which will open,” said Dr. Ganapathy infusing hope and confidence in the new graduates.

Asking the students not to be disappointed when they face hard times, he recalled an episode attributed to Winston Churchill, who told the students of his high school alma mater, when he was invited for the school day function.

Dr. Ganapathy said that Churchill finished his speech, probably the briefest he had ever made, telling the students “Never give up.” He simply said this three times, ‘Never give up, Never give up, Never ever give up.”

He explained that Churchill was telling students that they should never get disappointed when they fail and they should never give up trying.

Earlier, Dr. Ganapathy thanked the University of Mysore for conferring the Hon. Doctorate and also congratulated the students who graduated and came to attend the Convocation.