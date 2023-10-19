Police Band mesmerises audience at Mysore Palace

October 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Classical and western instrumental music performed by the Karnataka Police Band mesmerised the audience at Mysore Palace premises last evening.

The performance was a huge hit on the fourth day of Dasara cultural programmes, being held as part of Dasara – 2023 with the crowd treated to the sound of music that flawlessly flowed by the performers of the band to multiple songs and tunes.

The music regaled the audience, with Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Tanveer Sait, T.S. Srivatsa and K. Harishgowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, DG&IG Dr. Alok Mohan, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, DCPs, ACPs and other dignitaries in attendance.

The Band, led by Group Captain Gopinath, welcomed the guests and dignitaries by playing Royal Fanfare, which enthralled the audience. Later, the Band members came to the centre by playing Hansie Lushai.

While the English Band played Freddy Mercury’s ‘We are the champions,’ L.V. Beethoven’s 5th symphony, ‘Levitating and Bailamos’ composed by Lua Dipa, ‘Shaan’ theme and ‘Bahama Mama’ of Boney M, Karnatak Band played ‘Gajananayatam’ composed by Muthuswamy Dixit, ‘Ranjini Niranjini’ composed by late S,P. Balasubramanyam, ‘Naadamaya’ with lyrics by late Chi. Udayashankar, ‘Apaara Keerti Mereda Bhavya Naadidu’ etc.

The English and Karnatak Band members together played Patriotic Fusion Music and all the Band came together to play Drummers’ Delight and the song ‘Abide with Me’ played with Tubular Bells caught the attention of all. The Bands marched from the centre with ‘Saare Jahaan Se Achha.’

Winners

In the Big Band category, Mysuru’s KSRP 5th Battalion bagged the first prize and Hassan’s 11th Battalion came second. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar gave away the prizes.

In the Medium Band category, Shivamogga’s KSRP 8th Battalion bagged the firest prize and Bengaluru’s KSRP 4th Battalion came second.

Small Band Category: Udupi’s DAR team came first followed by Belagavi’s KSRP 2nd Battalion in the second.

English Band Captain B. Manjunath and Karnatak Band Captain received special prizes.

The programme ended with the musical rendition of ‘Vande Matharam.’