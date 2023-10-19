Yuva Dasara begins on a starry note

October 19, 2023

Hat-trick Hero Shivarajkumar turns mass entertainer; ‘Dance King’ Vinod Raj recreates yesteryear’s magic

Mysore/Mysuru: Yuva Dasara, one of the promi-nent attractions of Dasara festival unfolded with a variety of entertainment programmes, that shone brighter with an ensemble of Sandalwood stars led by actor Dr. Shivarajkumar, at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city last evening.

Shivarajkumar, who is popular as Shivanna among his fans set the mood with his youthful look and dance, while shaking his legs to the chart-buster song ‘Tuvvi Tuvvi Tuvvi Endu Haaduva…’ from his debut film ‘Anand.’ He also sang the song ‘Akashave Beelali Mele Nanendu Nimmavanu…’ from the film ‘Nyayave Devaru’ and the tile song of his own ‘Muthanna’ film.

The audience was left awe struck, when he belted out the powerful dialogue of ‘Only Gangster (OG)’ from his latest film ‘Ghost’ (that has hit the screens today).

He also had a word of advice for the youths not to ignore their studies, as enjoyment should only be a part of life, without giving it all for the sake of entertainment, besides asking youths to respect parents.

Actor Vinod Raj recreated his magical moves from his film ‘Dance Raja Dance,’ while comedian turned hero Sharan showed his tryst with singing by rendering the hit song ‘Jothe Jotheyali…’ from Geetha, title track of his film ‘Adhyaksha’ and foot tapping song ‘Chutu Chutu…’ from ‘Rambo 2.’

Actors Ajai Rao, Rakshit Shetty of ‘777 Charlie’ fame, Priyanka Upendra, Sadhu Kokila, Dhanya Ramkumar and Radhika Narayan, singers Aishwarya Rangarajan of Sa Ri Ga Ma Pa reality show fame and Divya Ramachandran also entertained the gathering with their performances.

Live screening links

The virtual viewing (live screening) of Yuva Dasara programmes which will be held till Oct. 21 is available on Facebook, YouTube and Dasara website. For live streaming of the programmes, click https://facebook.mysoredasara.gov.in for Facebook, YouTube link: https://youtube.mysoredasara.gov.in or log on to https://mysoredasara.gov.in to view on the website.