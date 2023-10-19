H.D. Deve Gowda dissolves State JD(S) Unit headed by C.M. Ibrahim
News

H.D. Deve Gowda dissolves State JD(S) Unit headed by C.M. Ibrahim

October 19, 2023

Bengaluru: Ending speculations, JD(S) State unit headed by C.M. Ibrahim has been dissolved and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, also the JD(S) Legislature Party (JDLP) leader has been reappointed as its President for now. 

This was announced by JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, after eliciting the opinion of Core Committee at the meeting held at party’s office here this morning.

Ever since the regional party joined hands with BJP recently, upset Ibrahim, who had already tendered his resignation as State President in May this year, following the dismal show of the party in the 2023 Assembly elections, awaiting acceptance of his resignation, had made disparaging remarks against the decision of embracing saffron party. Following this there was mounting pressure to expel Ibrahim from the party.

At today’s meeting attended by former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) Core Committee President and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and other Legislators, it was eventually decided to dissolve the State Party Unit and make suitable changes by nominating HDK for the post of State Party President as a temporary arrangement, said H.D. Deve Gowda.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching