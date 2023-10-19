H.D. Deve Gowda dissolves State JD(S) Unit headed by C.M. Ibrahim

October 19, 2023

Bengaluru: Ending speculations, JD(S) State unit headed by C.M. Ibrahim has been dissolved and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, also the JD(S) Legislature Party (JDLP) leader has been reappointed as its President for now.

This was announced by JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, after eliciting the opinion of Core Committee at the meeting held at party’s office here this morning.

Ever since the regional party joined hands with BJP recently, upset Ibrahim, who had already tendered his resignation as State President in May this year, following the dismal show of the party in the 2023 Assembly elections, awaiting acceptance of his resignation, had made disparaging remarks against the decision of embracing saffron party. Following this there was mounting pressure to expel Ibrahim from the party.

At today’s meeting attended by former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) Core Committee President and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and other Legislators, it was eventually decided to dissolve the State Party Unit and make suitable changes by nominating HDK for the post of State Party President as a temporary arrangement, said H.D. Deve Gowda.