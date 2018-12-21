Musings on Median Strip Gardens

Sir,

I read with interest the news item titled ‘Median Strip Gardens’ (SOM dated Dec. 18) created by Mysuru City Corporation authorities to enhance the beauty of our city. It is a very good initiative. I find such arrangements throughout Switzerland.

My only request for MCC authorities is to maintain them properly throughout the year like the way Swiss authorities maintain them. They use proper tools and equipment to handle such heavy pots to replace the earth, apply organic compost etc., including safety of the gardeners when lifted by hydraulic systems. Unless such tools are provided which make easier and safe to handle by the gardeners they will have a tendency to ignore and everyone will lose the interest to maintain.

In summary, it is not only the intention but also the demonstration in taking interest to maintain that make a lot of difference. I am sure MCC will take pride to keep our city as beautiful as Switzerland.

– Ramraj, Montreux, 19.12.2018

