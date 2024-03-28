‘My Booth, My Party’ should be Congress workers’ slogan: CM

March 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave a clarion call to the party workers to chant the slogan of ‘My Booth and My Party’ projecting themselves as the candidate to ensure the victory of the party nominee M. Lakshmana in the elections from Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency.

He was speaking after inaugurating the meeting of Congress workers from Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly Constituencies organised in the premises of Congress Bhavan on JLB road in the city on Wednesday.

“Former Minister Kote M. Shivanna has returned to Congress party. I had spoken with him before the Assembly elections offering him an invitation to the party which is the right place for him. It is only the Congress party that vouches for secular ideologies, social justice, democratic system and faith in Constitution. Hence it is not right to associate with a communal party like BJP and Shivanna might have realised that,” said Siddaramaiah.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC President said “The list of BJP leaders waiting to join the party is long and be it any leader who has criticised our party in the past, but if they are willing to join the party accepting our ideologies, give them an opportunity.” Earlier, MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait took charge as the Working President of KPCC. Co-operative leaders Vasu and Shashikala Nagaraj also rejoined Congress party on the occasion.