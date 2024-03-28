BJP-JD(S) meet vows for victory of NDA nominees in Karnataka


March 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The leaders of BJP-JD(S) coalition blew the poll bugle at the abode of Goddess Chamundeshwari and resolved to work towards the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in all the 28 Lok Sabha Constituencies of the State in the elections.

The leaders like former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra, JD(S) Core Committee President G.T. Devegowda, MP Prathap Simha, BJP candidate of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Chamarajanagar BJP candidate S. Balaraj, former Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, ex-MLAs S.R. Mahesh and N. Mahesh among several other leaders of old Mysuru region exhibited their strength, daring Congress for a fight in the electoral arena, during the maiden BJP-JD(S) Convention held at Kalingarao Mantapa, Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the city yesterday.

G.T. Devegowda said, “I am influenced by Goddess Chamundeshwari to speak on these lines. Nobody can forget the contributions of Maharajas of Mysore. Shouldn’t we acknowledge their contributions with a vote? Likewise we should ensure the victory of Balaraj in Chamarajanagar to retain the contributions of sitting MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad. If you think like Modi, Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat can set the tone for victory in all the 28 LS seats in Karnataka.”

