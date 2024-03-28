No power outage in Karnataka, asserts Minister K.J. George

March 28, 2024

Bengaluru: Despite the increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, the Karnataka Government has taken proactive measures to ensure there are no power outages in the State, said Energy Minister K.J. George.

In a recent statement, the Minister highlighted that Karnataka recorded its highest power demand of Rs. 17,200 MW on Mar. 12, with 8,232 MW within BESCOM limits alone. “The daily power consumption has surged to 329 Million Units (MU), the highest ever, compared to the previous year’s average of 300 MU per day. The peak demand has also risen to over 17,000 MW from 15,300 MW recorded in the previous year,” he noted.

Moreover, officials have been directed to guarantee uninterrupted power supply to support students preparing for the ongoing SSLC examination and provide seven hours of uninterrupted power supply to assist the farming community with their pump sets.

“Many private wind and solar power plants in the State operate on a ‘Must Run’ basis, generating power depending on climatic conditions. Following negotiations with the authorities, we have secured an additional 302 MW of power from the Central Grid. Furthermore, an excess of 150 MW withdrawn from the Central Grid will be available in the State starting December,” he added.