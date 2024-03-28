Prathap Simha has a bright future in State politics: B.Y. Vijayendra

March 28, 2024

Madikeri: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, who previously served as the State BJP Yuva Morcha President, was highlighted by State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra during an event held in Madikeri yesterday.

Addressing the Kodagu District BJP workers’ meeting at Crystal Hall, Vijayendra reassured supporters that there was no cause for dismay over Prathap Simha missing out on the Parliamentary ticket. He explained that the decision to field Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

Vijayendra expressed confidence in Yaduveer Wadiyar’s ability to secure victory, citing the erstwhile Mysore royal family’s significant contributions to developmental programmes. He anticipated Yaduveer Wadiyar’s emergence with a substantial margin of two lakh votes.

Highlighting PM Modi’s visionary leadership, Vijayendra emphasised India’s promising future under his guidance. While acknowledging the electoral focus of most politicians, he noted PM Modi’s broader vision for a fully developed India by 2047.

The State BJP President underscored the importance of concerted efforts by party workers to secure the party’s return to power at the Centre.

Earlier, Vijayendra received a traditional Kodava welcome, with party workers presenting him with the ‘Odikathi.’

Addressing the gathering, MP Prathap Simha expressed his dedication to the Constituency’s development despite not contesting the polls. He affirmed his commitment to working alongside party workers to bolster the party’s grassroots presence.

Simha also urged party workers to effectively communicate the Central Government’s welfare schemes to voters.

Former MLA S.A. Ramdas encouraged party members to translate public admiration for PM Modi into electoral support.

Former MLAs K.G. Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan, MLC Suja Kushalappa, former MLC Sunil Subramani, Party Prabhari Uday Kumar Shetty, Kodagu District BJP President Napanda Ravi Kalappa, and others were present.