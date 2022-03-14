‘My good fortune to receive doctorate’ – Folk singer Mahadevaswamy
News

‘My good fortune to receive doctorate’ – Folk singer Mahadevaswamy

March 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Malavalli Mahadevaswamy is a Dalit singer who has been singing the tales from Mahadeshwara and Manteswamy epics since the late 1970s. Singing is his way of life and various circumstances compelled him to practice his art form professionally.

 Mahadevaswamy will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore on Mar. 22 along with Puneeth Rajkumar (posthumous) and Dr. V.K. Aatre. Folk singer Mahadevaswamy is continuing his family tradition of singing that has been passed on from generations.

“I began singing as per tradition and also due to poverty and roamed with a bag to collect alms from houses through my singing. I have been honoured with a doctorate owing to the blessings of my parents and Guru. It is my good fortune that I am receiving the doctorate along with great personalities like Puneeth Rajkumar and V.K. Aatre,” he said.

 Born to Sobane Manchamma and Madaiah of Krishnapura village in Malavalli of Mandya district, Mahadevaswamy had a flair for singing since childhood. His father used to play shehnai. He began his formal singing under the mentorship of Poorigaali Bommegowda when he was 16. Mahadevaswamy began singing with the traditional tamboori.

 After SSLC, he took to full-time music and apart from following traditions, one of the reasons he took to folk singing is poverty and he had to support his family.

 Mahadevaswamy is one of the famed singers of Lord Manteswamy’s life history. Apart from narrating the exploits of Lord Manteswamy, they also narrate the story of his disciples like Siddappaji and Rachappaji. Along with singing in street after street, these singers — known as Neelagaras — also double up as counsellors and moral instructors to the community.

READ ALSO  ‘Renowned persons Chair have meaning only if held annually’

 Lord Manteswamy is a cultural and religious leader worshipped in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru urban and rural, and Hassan districts. A man of many miracles, Manteswamy’s story is full of victories over many demons and evil forces.

 Apart from Manteswamy, Mahadevaswamy sings folk songs based on Male Mahadeshwara, Shankamma, Siddappaji’s miracles and the history of Mudukuthore Mallikarjuna and Biligiri Ranganathaswamy. He has been singing for 40 years, performing at various places                    including abroad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching