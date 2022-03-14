‘My good fortune to receive doctorate’ – Folk singer Mahadevaswamy

March 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Malavalli Mahadevaswamy is a Dalit singer who has been singing the tales from Mahadeshwara and Manteswamy epics since the late 1970s. Singing is his way of life and various circumstances compelled him to practice his art form professionally.

Mahadevaswamy will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore on Mar. 22 along with Puneeth Rajkumar (posthumous) and Dr. V.K. Aatre. Folk singer Mahadevaswamy is continuing his family tradition of singing that has been passed on from generations.

“I began singing as per tradition and also due to poverty and roamed with a bag to collect alms from houses through my singing. I have been honoured with a doctorate owing to the blessings of my parents and Guru. It is my good fortune that I am receiving the doctorate along with great personalities like Puneeth Rajkumar and V.K. Aatre,” he said.

Born to Sobane Manchamma and Madaiah of Krishnapura village in Malavalli of Mandya district, Mahadevaswamy had a flair for singing since childhood. His father used to play shehnai. He began his formal singing under the mentorship of Poorigaali Bommegowda when he was 16. Mahadevaswamy began singing with the traditional tamboori.

After SSLC, he took to full-time music and apart from following traditions, one of the reasons he took to folk singing is poverty and he had to support his family.

Mahadevaswamy is one of the famed singers of Lord Manteswamy’s life history. Apart from narrating the exploits of Lord Manteswamy, they also narrate the story of his disciples like Siddappaji and Rachappaji. Along with singing in street after street, these singers — known as Neelagaras — also double up as counsellors and moral instructors to the community.

Lord Manteswamy is a cultural and religious leader worshipped in Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Bengaluru urban and rural, and Hassan districts. A man of many miracles, Manteswamy’s story is full of victories over many demons and evil forces.

Apart from Manteswamy, Mahadevaswamy sings folk songs based on Male Mahadeshwara, Shankamma, Siddappaji’s miracles and the history of Mudukuthore Mallikarjuna and Biligiri Ranganathaswamy. He has been singing for 40 years, performing at various places including abroad.