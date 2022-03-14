UoM doctorate will be close to my heart: Dr. V.K. Aatre
March 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “The Vice-Chancellor called me and I felt happy. In fact, I studied in the University of Mysore (UoM) in 1961 as it was the only University then. But I was studying in Bangalore. I have fond memories of my education and this doctorate will be close to my heart,” said Dr. V.K. Aatre, former Director General of DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation).

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Dr. Aatre said, “I have attended many meetings at Crawford Hall but I am attending an event of this scale there for the first time on Mar. 22 where I will receive the honorary doctorate at the 102nd Convocation of the Varsity.”

Dr. Aatre, who has been honoured with many awards including Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, reached the highest position in the DRDO due to his outstanding contributions in many spheres of defence technologies. He had a brilliant academic record and a meritorious career in India and abroad. Dr. Aatre received BE (Electrical) from the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), then a part of the University of Mysore, in 1961.

