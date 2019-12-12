MyBuild Expo: A must-visit for people building, decorating houses

December 12, 2019

Mysuru: The six-day exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles, ‘MyBuild-2019,’ organised by Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, began at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city last evening.

The expo was inaugurated by Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath. In her inaugural address, the Mayor said “Those constructing houses and those who are looking to decorate their houses must visit MyBuild-2019 expo as it provides all information under one roof.”

She said that everyone had a dream to own a house, but many do not know how a house should be and what all should be there in a house. The expo provides such people with necessary information and also info on construction materials to be used.

MyBuild-2019 Chairman S. Vasudevan, who also spoke said that the BAI, ever since it started in city has been providing information pertaining to construction of houses and building materials. He said that BAI has also been conducting health camps, celebrating World Environment Day, Labour Day, presenting Prathibha Puraskars and other programmes.

There are about 150 stalls in the expo where many national and international companies are displaying their innovative products such as Building materials, Pavements, Generators, Plumbing Systems, Bathroom Fittings, Kitchen Cabinets, Interiors, Floor Tiles, Roofing Materials, Prefab Buildings, Construction Chemicals, Building Automations, Solar Systems, Paints & Hardware, Building Electricals, Banks, Construction Equipment, Builders & Developers, Aluminium Windows, PVC and Moulded Doors, Building Safety Measures, Elevators, Lights & Lighting Products, automobile vehicles & construction equipments.

Attractive waterfall

Susheela Garden’s Cheluvaraju has installed a mini waterfall near the entrance of the expo which is attracting people.

Voice of MyBuild

In a bid to encourage students to showcase their singing talent, a competition titled “Voice of MyBuild’ has been organised at the venue. While the semi-finals will be held tomorrow, the finals will be held on Dec. 15. Also, entertainment programmes have been organised in the evenings.

Technical Seminar

BuildTech – 2019, a two-day technical seminar will be held from tomorrow (Dec. 13) at Mysore Builders Charitable Trust (MBCT) Auditorium, Vishweshwaranagar, Mysuru under the theme ‘Shelter For All.’

