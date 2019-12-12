Former NASA Scientist N.S. Rajaram of ‘Navarathna’ family passes away
News

Former NASA Scientist N.S. Rajaram of ‘Navarathna’ family passes away

December 12, 2019

Bengaluru: Mysuru-based former NASA (North American Space Agency) Scientist and scholar Dr. N.S. Rajaram (Navarathna Srinivas Rajaram) passed  away in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 76.

Born in Mysuru in 1943, Rajaram had his early education in Mysuru. After obtaining his Doctoral degree in Mathematics from the University of Indiana in USA, Dr. Rajaram served the University as a Professor for two decades. 

Having interest in historical research, he had  also conducted studies on the origin of the Indian race.

Born in a Brahmin family from North Karnataka which had nine Scholars, for which it was called the ‘Navarathna’ family, Dr. Rajaram had a special interest in Indian History and Cultural  Studies and has written many books in English and Kannada.

Dr. Rajaram was the grandson of late Navarathna Ramarao, who began his career as an Amaldar during the rule of the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas  in 1900 and later held several key posts.

It was during Ramarao’s period that many Silk Industries came up in the State. Ramarao’s family had lived in Mysuru for several decades before moving to Bengaluru.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching