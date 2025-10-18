Inauguration of Road Races for students (boys and girls) in memory of Star of Mysore (SOM) and Mysuru Mithra (MM) Founder-Editor late Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) by SOM & MM Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna and Executive Director Mickey Bopanna (sons of KBG), Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, Senior Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar, Mysore Athletics Club Patron Dr. C. Krishna, Mysore District Masters Athletic Association President Sumana Narasimhamurthy and Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (Bengaluru) Director and former Athlete T.N. Shivashankara guests of honour, DCP (Law & Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, Bhanavi Hospital Medical Director Dr. N. Vijay Cheluvaraj, Journalist K. Narasimhamurthy, University of Mysore’s Department of Physical Education (DPE) Director Dr. C. Venkatesh, KSA (Bengaluru) Pistol Sharp Shooter H.D. Aravind Gowda and social worker Harish Moganna special invitees, Mysore Athletics Club President Dr. Chainsingh Rajpurohit presides,
7 am;
Prize Distribution Ceremony,
Mysore University Oval Grounds, Old DC’s Office,
9.15 am.
Recent Comments