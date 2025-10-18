Events Tomorrow

Mysore Athletics Club

October 18, 2025


Inauguration of Road Races for students (boys and girls) in memory of Star of Mysore (SOM) and Mysuru Mithra (MM) Founder-Editor late Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) by SOM & MM Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna and Executive Director Mickey Bopanna (sons of KBG), Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, Senior Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar, Mysore Athletics Club Patron Dr. C. Krishna, Mysore District Masters Athletic Association President Sumana Narasimhamurthy and Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (Bengaluru) Director and former Athlete T.N. Shivashankara guests of honour, DCP (Law & Order) R.N. Bindu Mani, Bhanavi Hospital Medical Director Dr. N. Vijay Cheluvaraj, Journalist K. Narasimhamurthy, University of Mysore’s Department of Physical Education (DPE) Director Dr. C. Venkatesh, KSA (Bengaluru) Pistol Sharp Shooter H.D. Aravind Gowda and social worker Harish Moganna special invitees, Mysore Athletics Club President Dr. Chainsingh Rajpurohit presides,
7 am;
Prize Distribution Ceremony,

Mysore University Oval Grounds, Old DC’s Office,
9.15 am.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching