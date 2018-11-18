Mysore Bar Association poll begins

41 candidates in fray for 16 posts; results by 7 pm today

Mysuru: Voting to elect members for the Executive Committee of the Mysore Bar Association began at the Association office in the City Law Courts complex here this morning. As many as seven polling booths were opened at 9 am. The polling went on peacefully and will conclude at 4 pm. Results will be announced by 7 pm today.

As many as 41 candidates are in fray for 16 posts. There are 2,640 registered voters in the Association. Co-operative Department Officer Harish is the Returning Officer.

Election was held following the closure of the two-year term of the previous Executive Committee led by Ramamurthy as its President. This year, there is a tough fight as there are several contenders in the fray when compared to previous polls.

Last minute efforts to woo voters: Contesting candidates are making last minute efforts to woo voters. They were seen campaigning at the main entrance gate of the City Law Courts complex by displaying gas cylinder, candle, cooker, apple, pen, clock, pineapple, earthen lamp, cricket bat, car, scooter, kite, tailoring machine, school bags — their election symbols. They also distributed pamphlets highlighting their achievements and programmes to strengthen the Association. Advocates of all ages overwhelmingly participated in the election. Elaborate security has been provided by Lakshmipuram Police.

The candidates had undertaken campaigning through social media after the announcement of the election. Counting of votes will be taken up after the completion of the polling.

While advocates M.R. Anand, S. Anand Kumar, B.S. Prashanth, V. Sharada and K.T. Suresh are contesting for the post of President, H. Basavarajappa, K.M. Doreswamy, D. Manjunath, S. Vaidyanath and S.G. Shivannegowda are contesting for Vice-President post.

For the post of Secretary, Advocates S. Umesh, H.K. Krishna, B. Shivanna and A.G. Sudheer are contesting. S.R. Gopalegowda and C.K. Rudramurthy are eyeing for Joint Secretary’s post. Umadevi and M. Manonmani are contesting for the Woman Joint Secretary post

While Anitha A. Joshi, P.P. Baburaj, M.R. Bhaskararadya, T.M. Manjunath, R. Lakshman Raj, M.S. Venkatesh, P. Srinath, Shankar Singh, T. Seena and M. Hanumanthappa are contesting for Senior Executive Committee, M. Amruthraj, M.K. Anand Kumar, K.R. Charanraj, K. Chandrashekar, S. Chandru, Shivarajarao, Sreenivas Prasad, B.M. Shambulingaswamy and M.E. Sunil Kumar are contesting for the Junior Executive Committee members post.