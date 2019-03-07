‘Mysore Memories’ on Dr. DLN

Sir,
I am grateful to Dr. S.N. Bhagirath for presenting a comprehensive article about our great Kannada professor Dr. D.L. Narasimhachar (DLN) in SOM dated Mar.5 under the column “Mysore Memories.”
When I was a student
– Dr. H.S. Raghavendra Rao, JP Nagar, 6.3.2019
Sir,
The above article by Dr. S.N. Bhagirath was very illuminating. It was comprehensive, highlighted DLN (as he was popularly known), his extra-ordinary scholarship and also his professional achievements and humility. The details of DLN’s ancestors were revealing, even to his family members. The photographs are worth-preserving. It should gladden the hearts of his legion of students.
We, the family members of DLN are grateful to SOM for the article,
– M.N. Sitarama Iyengar, Saraswathipuram, 6.3.2019
III
Sir,
A commendable compilation by Dr. Bhagirath covering the entire work-life, awards and contributions of DLN to Kannada literature in such a crisp and concise format. This certainly provides great inspiration to the current generation which can be proud of such scholars and role models.
– B. Seshasayee, Saraswathipuram, 6.3.2019
It was indeed a golden age in the history of Kannada literature. To many of its illustrious Kannada poets and writers Kannada was not their mother tongue.