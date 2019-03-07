‘Mysore Memories’ on Dr. DLN

Sir,



I am grateful to Dr. S.N. Bhagirath for presenting a comprehensive article about our great Kannada professor Dr. D.L. Narasimhachar (DLN) in SOM dated Mar.5 under the column “Mysore Memories.”

When I was a student in Yuvaraja’s College during 1956 – 58, I had many opportunities to visit Maharaja’s College and attend DLN’s lectures in the classroom and also outside. We used to enjoy his talks and noted down many important points. Later in 1962 when I myself became a teacher, and consequently Professor and Principal in a Government College, unknowingly I had imbibed the style and discipline of DLN to the best of my ability.

– Dr. H.S. Raghavendra Rao, JP Nagar, 6.3.2019

Sir,

The above article by Dr. S.N. Bhagirath was very illuminating. It was comprehensive, highlighted DLN (as he was popularly known), his extra-ordinary scholarship and also his professional achievements and humility. The details of DLN’s ancestors were revealing, even to his family members. The photographs are worth-preserving. It should gladden the hearts of his legion of students.

We, the family members of DLN are grateful to SOM for the article, which will make the citizens of this city proud of such a scholar, who was known as “the walking Kannada dictionary” ( nadedaaduva kannada nighantu).



– M.N. Sitarama Iyengar, Saraswathipuram, 6.3.2019



III

Sir,



A commendable compilation by Dr. Bhagirath covering the entire work-life, awards and contributions of DLN to Kannada literature in such a crisp and concise format. This certainly provides great inspiration to the current generation which can be proud of such scholars and role models.



– B. Seshasayee, Saraswathipuram, 6.3.2019

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]