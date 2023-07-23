Mysore Pak among world’s best street-food sweets

July 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Pak, the renowned sweet delicacy from Mysuru, has garnered international recognition for its delectable taste. According to TasteAtlas, a travel-food magazine based in Croatia, Mysore Pak has been ranked 14th among the 50 best street-food sweets worldwide. TasteAtlas, known for its comprehensive reviews of street food globally, awarded Mysore Pak an impressive rating of 4.4.

On the same list, two other Indian desserts made their mark. Kulfi secured the 18th spot with a rating of 4.3, while kulfi falooda claimed the 32nd place with a rating of 4.1. The top five sweets on the list included Pastel De Nata from Portugal, Serabi from Indonesia, Dondurma from Turkey, Hotteok from South Korea, and Pa Thong Ko from Thailand.

However, it’s important to note that the rankings have changed since the initial publication on social media on July 14, as reflected in the latest update. Kulfi falooda now occupies the 50th position, kulfi is placed 24th and Mysore Pak has moved to the 19th spot.

While the presence of three Indian desserts on the list was celebrated on social media platforms, some questioned the classification of Mysore Pak as street food since it is primarily available in shops.

D.K. Shivakumar recalls fond memories

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed his pride in Mysore Pak’s recognition as one of the world’s finest street-food sweets. He shared personal memories of enjoying Mysore Pak with family and relatives during his childhood.

“Kannadigas are proud that Mysore Pak has been ranked 14th among the world’s top 50 street sweets published by TasteAtlas. My childhood memories of sharing Mysore Pak when my father and relatives visited our home still resonate with me,” he said.

Shivakumar firmly asserted that Mysore Pak belongs to Karnataka, dismissing the claims from Tamil Nadu. He emphasised the hard work of chefs in creating this culinary masterpiece, which originated in Mysore Palace which became a household delicacy.

Legend of Kakasura Madappa

Mysore Pak’s history dates back to the mid-1930s when it was accidentally created in the royal kitchens of the Mysore Palace. Kakasura Madappa, the chief chef of Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, stumbled upon the sweet during an experimental cooking session. The dessert, made with besan (gram flour), ghee and sugar, into a cake-like form had impressed the king. The exact origin of the name Mysore Pak remains a subject of debate, with some attributing it to Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV and others to the creative chef Madappa.

Today, Mysore Pak continues to be a beloved icon of Karnataka, despite not having a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The descendants of Madappa, who run Guru Sweets in Mysuru, maintain that the king encouraged the chef to open a confectionery so that everyone could savour the royal dessert.