Mysore University Centenary Convocation tomorrow

October 18, 2020

PM Modi’s address to be live streamed

Crawford Hall spruced up

Registration process on since 3 days

Mysore/Mysuru: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to address the University of Mysore’s (UoM) Centenary Convocation (100th Convocation) virtually at 10.30 am tomorrow (Oct.19), Crawford Hall, the Administrative Block of the Varsity, has been spruced up for the grand occasion.

The event, which will take place at Crawford Hall, will be live streamed on University website https://uni-mysore.ac.in/uomlive, You Tube Channel and Facebook Page.

The ceremony will also be screened on recently installed Digital Signages at three places — Senate Bhavan, Vijnana Bhavan and Centenary Hall in Manasagangothri campus.

Mysore University degree holders registering their names to take part in the Centenary Convocation at Crawford Hall tomorrow.

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty will be conferred Hon. Doctorate (Honoris Causa Degree) on the occasion. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, who is also the Chancellor of all State-run Universities, will preside. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, will be present. UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar will introduce the guests.

At 3 pm, the presentation of degrees to students will take place in the presence of Central University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.A. Kori.

Meanwhile, the registration of students for conferment of degrees took place for the third day today, with hundreds of students lining up at the Crawford Hall for registration this morning.

As part of the preparation for the event amidst COVID pandemic, the University authorities have erected a pandal in front of Crawford Hall. Also, all the pillars of the Hall have been specially decorated and flower pots kept along the steps leading to the Hall entrance. This apart, the Park in front of Crawford Hall has been specially readied.

The entire Crawford Hall premises has been sanitised ahead of tomorrow’s historic event and seating arrangements have been made for 100 dignitaries attending the event.

In the wake of COVID-19, the University has limited the number of participants to just 100, including 30 Gold Medal winners.