Mysore Varsity B.Ed exam results announced

February 8, 2022

The University of Mysore (UoM) has announced the results of B.Ed second and fourth semester exams which were held in the month of January, 2022. Students whose results are declared may directly apply online for Post Result Services — that is, for Copy of Answer Script, Re-Valuation or Re-totalling of scores. Candidates for re-evaluation must pay a fee of Rs. 1,200 per subject; for re-totalling and checking the answer scripts is Rs. 550 per subject and for copy of answer scripts, the fee is Rs. 750 per subject.

The fee can be paid online while submitting the applications. The last date to submit applications is Feb. 16 and the last date to submit applications to see the answer scripts is Feb. 21. Applications may be submitted online by logging on to UoM website http://results.uni-mysore.ac.in/. For details contact, Ph: 0821-2419407 or 2419416, according to a press release from UoM Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. A.P. Jnanaprakash.